Bruce Lehrmann Defamation Trial Reopened After Bombshell Claims by Ex-Seven Producer

Former Seven producer Taylor Auerbach will testify in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial, reopening the case. Lehrmann is suing Network 10 and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over Brittany Higgins' interview on The Project.

Auerbach's bombshell allegations have led to the trial being reopened.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Seven producer Taylor Auerbach takes swipe at ex-political staffer Bruce LehrmannAuerbach has complained about featuring in stories about the appointment of former colleague Steve Jackson to run media affairs for NSW Police.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: How little-known television producer Taylor Auerbach became the star witnessFormer Spotlight producer, 32, burst into the high-profile case last month before its final act, delaying the verdict and potentially changing the outcome

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Federal Court publishes affidavit detailing Seven Network payments to Bruce Lehrmann, including for sex, drugsA former Seven Network producer claims the broadcaster paid for 'illicit drugs and prostitutes' as part of its efforts to secure an exclusive sit-down interview with Bruce Lehrmann.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: Ten flips the Higgins narrative against SevenJudge Michael Lee must decide if a man who may have lied to his lawyers, judges and the public has a reputation worthy of being protected.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Seven reimbursed Bruce Lehrmann for drugs, court documents claimFresh evidence in an affadavit claiming Seven reimbursed Bruce Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers has been released as judgment is delayed in his high-stakes defamation case.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »