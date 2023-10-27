Bruce Lehrmann Charged With Two Counts Of Rape 27/10/23

It’s been revealed that Bruce Lehrmann was charged with two counts of rape in Queensland back in January, police are still looking for the 24 year old man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend inside a Sydney school’s gym bathroom,The US Army reservist who shot and killed at least 18 people in the state of Maine yesterday remains on the run, the Matildas beat Iran in an Olympic qualifier last night in Perth, Kris Jenner has opened up about her past infidelity, Justin Timberlake has turned off...

Anthony Albanese Was Given A Warm Welcome At The White House 26/10/23

Bruce Lehrmann charged with two counts of rape in Toowoomba, QldFormer Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann can now be named as the high-profile person charged with two counts of rape in the regional Queensland city of Toowoomba. His identity has been suppressed until a new Queensland law came into effect, allowing the naming of alleged sexual offenders once they’ve been charged. Read more ⮕

