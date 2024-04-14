Bruce Lehrmann accuses Channel 10 and Lisa Wilkinson of exploiting Brittany Higgins' allegation

Bruce Lehrmann accused Channel 10 and its star Lisa Wilkinson of seeking to exploit Brittany Higgins ’ allegation of sexual ­assault against him for ­personal and professional gain in his blockbuster defamation case .

It was a claim that was splashed across newspapers before Wilkinson said she was even formally notified she was being sued and it was hotly contested by the formerTen and Wilkinson’s separate legal teams lodged a defence of truth – that the allegations were substantially true – and qualified privilege, that is that the reports were reasonable.

Justice Michael Lee will hand down his judgement in the matter of Bruce Lehrmann v Network Ten at 10.15am on Monday, April 15. What happened in the minutes after this CCTV was captured is at the heart of the entire case. Picture: NCA NewsWire handout“One of the challenges in this case, it seems to me, is that the two principal witnesses have real credit issues,” Justice Lee said.Ten argued that Mr Lehrmann’s version of events was contradicted by other witnesses and evidence, including CCTV footage.

“Mr Lehrmann has a girlfriend at home. Ms Higgins has got a housemate. What place do they have access to? They’ve got access to Parliament House.”‘Hooked up’: Witness’s version of what she saw on night of alleged rapeA former Liberal staffer, Lauren Gain,she had seen Ms Higgins and Mr Lehrmann kissing in a bar on the night of the alleged rape.

One year later, Ms Gain told the Federal Court she texted a friend the night after seeing Ms Higgins and Mr Lehrmann kiss in a nightclub that “Brittany and Bruce hooked up” but didn’t know about the rape allegation until years later.“I remember them kissing and I remember her taking selfies of the two of them.Justice Lee then asked, “I take it that it was a passionate kiss”.

Ten has separately argued if the Federal Court finds Mr Lehrmann had sex with Ms Higgins that night, that his conduct in bringing the defamation case – given he denied any sex – is “utterly wicked” and as such no damages should be awarded. The new documents also made clear that the payout was based entirely on her evidence of disputed claims that Liberal frontbenchers Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash and her chief of staff Fiona Brown handled the matter poorly, all of whom have strongly denied the allegations.Ms Brown gave evidence at the trial and contested Ms Higgins’ accounts. She has previously told the ACT Supreme Court she strongly urged her to report the matter to police and later took her to speak to the AFP.

