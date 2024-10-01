Bruce Highway's Dangers Raise Concerns Over Safety

LEYLAND BARNETT, ROCKHAMPTON: Emily was travelling to Gladstone to her home to pick up some mail. This vehicle swerved across into their path at 100 kilometres per hour.

The first 150 kilometres or so is like this: dual carriageway but from Gympie to the far north, it’s all single lane. DAVID CARTER: Which typically means it’s a fairly narrow piece of road, there will be narrow shoulders, there’s probably sloping shoulders so if someone goes off the road, a high chance of a rollover, no protection for oncoming traffic for a head on situation.

Queensland says it hasn’t agreed to the change and both the Labor government and the opposition want 80 per cent. WILL MURRAY: Corey drives from Brisbane to Mackay and back twice a week, sharing the road with caravans, motorhomes and plenty of impatient drivers.Does that play on your mind when you are travelling up and down the Bruce?

My biggest long-term concern is that we’re going to get drivers that are going to say they don’t want to go up the Bruce. They just want to go south, down the Pacific or the Hume because the Bruce is either a) dangerous or it is just difficult and frustrating for them to be on that highway.

Aaccident Bruce Highway Queensland Safety Road Conditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc730 / 🏆 14. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trucking companies consider danger allowance after Bruce Highway explosionThe Bruce Highway will partially reopen by midnight on Tuesday after a lengthy closure following a crash between a ute and a truck carrying 42 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Bruce Highway set to partially reopen after fatal crash and ammonium nitrate explosionThe blast occurred when a truck and ute collided, leaving a person dead and a five-metre crater on the highway. A single lane of the road is set to open tonight.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Two teenagers taken to hospital after another Bruce Highway truck crashA truck and a car have collided at an intersection on the Bruce Highway in central Queensland. It is the fourth truck incident on the major highway in two weeks.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Bruce Highway truck explosion leaves Bororen residents reeling week after blastBororen residents were told to 'grab the essentials and leave' after a truck carrying chemicals exploded on a nearby highway. They returned to shattered windows, cracked ceilings and broken doors.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Grieving families and crash survivors plead for Bruce Highway fix'The Bruce' is being labelled a national disgrace, pock-marked with dangerous potholes and signposted with memorials to people who have died on the notorious road.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Queenslanders call on premier to swap plane for car amid calls for Bruce Highway upgradesQueensland drivers say they are fed up with politicians flying around on planes and ignoring the dangerous condition of the state's road network, as people continue to die in crashes.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »