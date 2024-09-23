Brownlow Medal: Daicos Favored, But Can Anyone Upset the Midfielders?

It’s always about the story so I’m looking forward to seeing Patrick Cripps double up or the Bont finally winning or Nick Daicos achieve what the great Peter never did – or an upset.Tipping the Brownlow winner should not be too difficult, at least if you trust our experts.’s 13 tipsters have selected Nick Daicos , the silky son of a Magpie great, to claim football’s highest individual honour in 2024.

Clockwise from top left: The bookmakers’ Brownlow top four in Patrick Cripps, Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Lachie Neale.But what if you look beyond the favourites for a roughie capable of upstaging the superstar midfielders of the competition? Do not adjust your clocks, it’s the last Monday in September, which means only one thing: it’s Brownlow Medal day..

And so with that in mind, our coverage will take you into the suites at Crown Melbourne, where teams of hair and make-up artists, stylists, and photographers are busy making the AFL’s best and fairest – and their partners – ready for tonight. The red carpet itself kicks off about 5pm, when sport reporter Marnie Vinall will join the blog team, before the action moves inside, where journalist Jon Pierik will guide you through the count with insights from the best voices in football from inside the ballroom, including Caroline Wilson and Jake Niall.

