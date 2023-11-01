Brooke Shields says she had a seizure and woke up to Bradley Cooper holding her hand

She said that after she walked into the restaurant, "my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall." Shields added that she was "frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue" during the scary episode.

The next thing she remembered was being loaded into an ambulance, where she had oxygen on and "Bradley f— Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand." "I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand," she said, going on to recall, "I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, 'This is odd and surreal.

"I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don't have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure," she said, adding that per doctor's orders, her treatment plan includes eating potato chips "every day.

