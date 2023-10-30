Brooke Satchwell Returns to the Stage in Time-Bending Epic

There are three things you should know about Brooke Satchwell. She’s a hugger. Firm. She really holds you. And when she speaks, she really looks at you. And the other thing? She has great taste in socks.

Brooke Satchwell is returning to the stage for the first time in six years in the time-bending epic Oil at Sydney Theatre Company.That pretty much sums up Satchwell. Over the past 10 years, she has moved forwards, not backwards, delivering a string of surprising, daring, funny and award-winning performances in everything from panel shows (award for best supporting actress in a drama). She keeps you guessing.

Satchwell stands in the centre of it all as May, who first appears as a peasant in 19th-century Cornwall transfixed by a new kerosene lamp. Next, she’s a servant in Tehran in 1908, just as the British are attempting to take Persia’s oil resources. Fast-forward to the 1970s, and May is an oil executive at a petroleum company. Skip forward again, and she is at odds with her daughter Amy (played by Charlotte Friels) over oil’s environmental impact. headtopics.com

It’s a lot, but it’s a challenge Satchwell sought out, something that’s taken what she calls “radical acts of self-acceptance” to get here. “I’ve always had this thing where I really dig connection – my favourite thing is talking to strangers – I enjoy that space where you can sit in the unknown, very comfortably, with someone. And the delight that comes out of that unexpectedness, that really lights my fire.

“And in fact, I was out of the country when it went to air – there was sideways rain and I was in a tropical bar by myself – and my phone blew up. That was a real game-changer for me. “And since I haven’t gone overseas, I’ve weirdly never had the things that would traditionally give you that kind of leverage. But in my own weird way, or the little times that I’ve followed my heart and done something because I was just curious about it, or I wanted to connect with that person, or it didn’t make sense, but I just trusted my gut, they’ve been the tiny footsteps that have paved the way to getting to here. headtopics.com

