Bronze Bomber beat up in brutal flurry!

Competing at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing mega-card in Saudi Arabia, Kiwi Joseph Parker dominated Deontay Wilder to deliver a stunning upset in the co-main event. It left his plans for a megafight with Anthony Joshua in 2024 in tatters, although the English superstar held up his side of the agreement in the main event as he dominated Otto Wallin.
Earlier, Australia’s Jai Opetaia delivered a stunning one-punch, first-round knockout of Ellis Zorro to maintain his unbeaten record and remind the world that he is the best cruiserweight on the planet. Fellow Australian Mark de Mori was demolished in the first round by a title contender, while Daniel Dubois claimed a big career-reviving win over Jarrell Miller. Elsewhere, Dmitry Bivol defeated Lyndon Arthur in a bout for the WBA and WBO light heavyweight titles
