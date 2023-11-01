Broncos’ duo break up big three as intriguing new combos emerge: All 17 NRL halves pairings ranked

Broncos pair Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam have overtaken Eels stars Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown in the pecking order in the NRL halves rankings. Meanwhile a number of new combinations have emerged, but there is no doubting who reigns supreme atop the best playmaker combinations in the game.to a knee injury for a large chunk of 2024 meaning they will field a brand new halves pairing next season.

showed what they can do at the back end of the year in the club’s late charge to the finals. After standout seasons in 2021 and 2022, Walker was dropped early last season and only played 10 games taking his career tally to 56. But at 21, he still has a massive career ahead of him and he showed late in 2024 that he learned a lot from his time away from the top grade.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Former All Blacks coach suggests rugby union could learn from NRL as he slams RWC refereeingFormer All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen has taken aim at the Television Match Official (TMO) system used at the Rugby World Cup and pointed to the NRL’s use of the Bunker.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Why legend believes PNG’s bid to become 18th NRL franchise is ‘fraught with danger’NRL: Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has scored an unreal long distance try in Fiji's clash with PNG in the Pacific Championship.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: NRL Great Paul Gallen Involved in Bar FightNRL great Paul Gallen was caught on camera in a bar fight on the south coast of NSW. Gallen denies throwing a punch and expresses disappointment in himself for the situation. His colleague Mark Levy attempted to de-escalate the fight. A police officer has apologized for false evidence in a court hearing involving NRL star Jack Wighton.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Mates urged cops to stop 'brutality' against NRL starsThe NRL superstars continued their ACT Magistrates Court hearing on Tuesday, where they&x27;re contesting a number of charges relating to an alleged fight on February 5.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Senior Police Official Accused of Fabricating Details in NRL Players' ArrestThe most senior police official involved in the arrest of Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton has been accused of concocting a “total and utter fantasy” after admitting his memory failed him during a courtroom grilling over the incident.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Senior Police Official Accused of Fabricating Details in NRL Players' ArrestThe most senior police official involved in the arrest of Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton has been accused of concocting a “total and utter fantasy” after admitting his memory failed him during a courtroom grilling over the incident.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕