Broken star quits TV with X-rated nickname

Let’s just cut to the chase. Sphincter Lips. His new nickname is Sphincter Lips. This unwanted piece of trivia comes to light while all the celebrity co-stars are making small talk over breakfast.
Here’s hoping Craig’s first order of business after leaving the show is contacting the department of transportation to register new personalised plates for his car: SFNKTR-LPS.It’s 5am when the harsh fluorescent lights flicker on inside the sleeping quarters, startling the celebrities awake. But it’s OK. Because they’re famous, it means they’re always camera-ready.really know how to give the people what they want.
Why has Craig anointed himself Sphincter Lips? No context or backstory regarding the moniker is provided. And we’re totally OK with that. Speaking of deep, dark craters, the celebrities are strapped to a highwire above a chasm where they must demonstrate their upper body strength by not letting go and plummeting to their deaths.Everyone puts their money on the buff former reality star Tim Robards. Of course he’ll win, they think. He’s buff and beautiful. The guy has literally appeared shirtless on the cover of. But, in a matter of moments, he’s torn apart, just like the pages of that glossy fitness magazine. headtopics.com
The Tim taunts don’t stop. In the next task, he fails to follow instructions and — get this — skips a few rungs on a ladder instead of climbing them one by one.Honestly, unless he’s being spoonfed instructions by a BodyPump instructor wearing a Madonna mic, he just doesn’t listen.What the f**k is he doing? Well, not an adequate strength training program, that’s for sure.
Tim’s wife Anna – who competed on the show last year with impressive results — sends in a letter just to add to the mockery of the pretty boy.not letting Anna use his La Mer moisturiser when he returns home.Putting a dampener on the fun and games, Sphincter Lips reads a letter from his girlfriend, Vanessa, who stood by him headtopics.com