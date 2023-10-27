British Vogue editor named most influential black person in UK

Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has been named the UK’s most influential black person. He said the organisation behind the list had been always “so supportive” throughout his career.
The fashion journalist was voted top of the Powerlist, which was started in 2006 to showcase black role models to young people across sectors including business, science, technology and the arts. Entrants are judged on their “ability to change lives and alter events, as demonstrated over a protracted period of time and in a positive manner”.
Enninful was ahead of Dean Forbes, a partner at the private equity firm Corten Capital, in second place, and Afua Kyei, chief financial officer at the Bank of England, in third place. The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, was also included within the list’s top 10. headtopics.com
Other people named on the Powerlist include the social media entrepreneur Patricia Bright , and the comedian Mo Gilligan.Enninful, who was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in fashion in 2016, has confirmed that his last edition as editor of British Vogue will be March 2024; then he moves on to become Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser, and editorial adviser at British Vogue.
Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, the publisher of the Powerlist, said: “As we celebrate the Powerlist’s 18th edition I am so proud of its legacy of celebrating remarkable and inspirational black people in Britain. We were doing it before diversity was a trend, and even now data shows that trend is sadly reversing, our commitment to recognising and celebrating the achievements of these incredible role models remains as strong as ever. headtopics.com