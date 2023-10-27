British lawyers call on government to press for ceasefire in Gaza

More than 250 British lawyers, including eminent KCs and professors of law, have called on the UK government to press for a ceasefire inThe lawyers have written to the prime minister, Rishi Sunak; James Cleverly, the foreign secretary; and Grant Schapps, the defence secretary, setting out what is in effect legal advice regarding the

They say the UK government must “take urgent steps” to ensure it complies with its obligations under the Geneva conventions not to encourage, aid or assist violations of international humanitarian law by other states.

The atrocities committed by Hamas were a serious breach of international law, it says, but the letter adds: “The commission by one party to a conflict – including an armed group – of serious violations of international humanitarian law does not, however, justify their commission by another party.” headtopics.com

The letter says: “Such statements indicate an intention not to be bound by the fundamental principles of international law, and an intention to engage in unlawful collective punishment.” Bindman said: “This is an important alert from many members of the legal community that serious breaches of international humanitarian law are now occurring in Gaza and that the UK government is legally obliged to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances.

Stephen Kamlish KC, another signatory to the letter, said Israel’s response to Hamas atrocities “may amount to war crimes”.

