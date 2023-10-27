Britain’s ‘loneliest sheep’ marooned at foot of Scottish cliff for two years

Marooned for two years at the foot of a Scottish Highlands cliff, the sorry-looking, bedraggled animal is now known as Britain’s loneliest sheep.

It was on a shingle beach at the foot of a steep cliff. She assumed the sheep would make it back to wherever home was by itself and thought no more of it.Recalling her first sighting of the sheep,: “About half a mile before turning into the Cromarty Firth we spotted a sheep on a shingle beach at the bottom of some steep, rocky coastline.

The sighting made an impression on Turner and she couldn’t quite believe it when she saw the same sheep on the recent trip. “The poor ewe has been on her own for at least two years – for a flock animal that has to be torture, and she seemed desperate to make contact with us on the two occasions we’ve gone past her.”“I contacted the Cairngorm mountain rescue team who were very sympathetic but can’t take any action unless given a shout from an emergency service such as the police or fire brigade,” she said. headtopics.com

Turner said she also walked along the top of the cliffs to see the bay for herself. “It is really steep with difficult access due to gorse, bracken and fencing.”a week ago has made Turner worry even more for the plight of the sheep.

