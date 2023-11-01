Brisbane's Christmas Markets Bring Yuletide Cheer

At these markets across town, you can fill all the gaps on your gift list, gather some stocking fillers and decorations, and also snap up festive food and drinks such as Gluhwein, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts.Christmas markets are a favourite for stallholder Dot Bonfiglio. “Everybody just seems to be in a happier frame of mind,” she says.

Bonfiglio was inspired to launch her giftwares business by the thoughtful presents given to her during her fertility struggles (which had a happy ending – her son is now 14).“We went through years of IVF and got a lot of help along the way, and we just decided that we want to make people smile and continue on our journey of giving back.”

Whether you’re crackers about Christmas or a closet Scrooge seeking fast gifting solutions, you’ll find what you need at Brisbane’s many Christmas markets – jingling the bells and decking the halls at a location near you.In addition to craft and food, you can experience workshops, live music, sound healings, meditations, henna art, and psychic readers – hippy Christmas!Find locally handmade goods every month with work by more than 60 local designers, under the festive glow of City Hall.

