Brisbane news live: Probe into CityCat crash; Digital licences leave users locked out

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 50 housing support staff were assisting at Tara while caravans and temporary accommodation have been organised.A cool change is expected but firefighters have been told it could be days before they get a reprieve, with forecast storms threatening more blazes from lightning strikes.The Tara fire has claimed a life and burnt more than 20,000 hectares.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Investigations launched after CityCat ferry crashes into private boat on Brisbane RiverA ferry crashes into and sinks a private boat in the middle of the Brisbane River.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Investigations under way into CityCat collision that sank river cruiserThree separate investigations have begun into how a CityCat allegedly collided with a moored river cruiser at St Lucia on Tuesday night, sinking the boat.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Support to be Provided for Brisbane Wildfire VictimsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese announces support for those affected by wildfires in Brisbane as more homes are lost in the deadly fire. One person has died and hundreds have been evacuated. Firefighters face extreme fire danger in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt region.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Brisbane's Housing Supply Shows Signs of ImprovementThe number of dwellings approved in Brisbane in September 2023 has doubled compared to the previous 12 months, indicating an improvement in the housing supply. A record 1072 new homes were approved, with two major developments accounting for the majority of units. Brisbane's Lord Mayor sees this as a positive sign for the housing market.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Stapling signs to a power pole could kill you, Brisbane electricians warnA man is lucky to be alive after he tried to staple a sign to a power pole in August this year, and electricians fear it's only a matter of time before someone is killed.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Hoo’s out there: Powerful owls hiding among Brisbane suburbsIf you’ve ever heard the traditional call of an owl in your neighbourhood, this vulnerable and enchanting bird is probably living nearby.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕