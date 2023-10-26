Brisbane news live: Lehrmann named as alleged Toowoomba rapist; Brisbane CBD deal that’s too big to fail

A man is in a stable condition after being shot by police in Logan Central on Wednesday.In a statement on Thursday, the Queensland Police Service said the incident remained under internal investigation and any body worn camera footage would be examined.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the man was wanted for a number of serious matters and police were attempting to arrest him when he struck one of the officers with a hammer and also threatened officers with a screwdriver, resulting in the man being shot,” police said in a statement.The man is expected to be charged with one count each of serious assault police officer, obstruct police, and acts intended to resist/prevent lawful arrest over the incident.

