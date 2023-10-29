Brisbane news live: Kids ‘ram police car’; Eddie Jones resigns; Can tunnel fix Brisbane traffic?

The Palaszczuk government will spend more than half-a-million dollars on another consultants’ report into Brisbane 2032 governance arrangements.

The study would build on a previous Deloitte report used by the government to justify its controversial decision to set up the Olympic and Paralympic Games co-ordination office within the bureaucracy rather than as an independent body.The Deloitte report was never made public.A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Prominence would look at defining the roles and responsibilities of each Games stakeholder across nine programs of work.

A spokesman said the 2032 event was unique because of the International Olympic Committee’s New Norm reforms and the geographic spread of host venues across Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts. “Since no one has ever had a Games like ours, no one has ever had to design a way of delivering them. That’s what this does,” the spokesman said.It’s tasty, mostly invisible and an essential part of a healthy diet, but researchers say the average Australian is consuming headtopics.com

And in the entertainment world, tributes to a lost Friend, as well as what’s happening closer to home this week.: With Paul McCartney in town it’s no ordinary week, but former Beatles aren’t the only drawcards as we head into November.live news blog. Today will be sunny in Queensland’s capital, with a top temperature of 28 degrees.A Queensland government map showing Brisbane’s major toll roads and tunnels and the proposed Gympie Road Bypass tunnel (in light blue).

Kids ram police car in frantic alleged escape attemptThe youngest person arrested was 12 years of age. Read more ⮕

Melbourne tobacconist ram-raidedAnother Melbourne tobacconist has been ram-raided overnight. Police believe the incident is related to an ongoing organised crime war over illegal tobacco. A car reversed into the shopfront in the city’s south before the suspects attempted to set the store alight. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones steps down as Wallabies coachEddie Jones has quit as Wallabies coach less than a year after being appointed to the job. His decision to step down follows a tumultuous World Cup campaign in France. There are reports of a job interview with Japan's Rugby team. The 63-year-old has denied the talks. Read more ⮕

BigCommerce Co-founder Eddie Machaalani Buys Strathfield HomeEddie Machaalani, co-founder of BigCommerce, has purchased the Strathfield home previously owned by Daniel Tartak. This acquisition follows a trend of high-profile individuals selling off their luxury properties. Machaalani's purchase comes after the off-market sale of his Vaucluse home for $32 million. The property was sold by Bradfield BadgerFox's Alexander George and buyer's agent Martine Harvey. Machaalani's real estate investments continue to grow, with his recent purchase of the former Bingo Industries chief's Strathfield home for $8.8 million. Read more ⮕

Eddie Nketiah puts on show with hat-trick in Arsenal rout of Sheffield UnitedArsenal maintained their title challenge as Eddie Nketiah scored three times in their 5-0 win over Sheffield United Read more ⮕

Macca’s back: The best things to do in Brisbane this weekWith Paul McCartney in town it’s no ordinary week, but former Beatles aren’t the only drawcards as we head into November. Read more ⮕