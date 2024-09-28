Brisbane Lions Triumph in Thrilling 2024 AFL Grand Final

IMAGINE WHAT YOU COULD BE BUYING INSTEAD. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

Akermanis, who was wearing the No.12 jumper on his back and double-parked with a XXXX and also an alcoholic selzer, was slapping backs and swapping jokes.Matthews was highly-sought after for selfies, but when asked for a comment, said that he would leave the speaking to those who had delivered on the field.

Alastair Clarkson stood towards the back of the rooms, initially deep in conversation with Brisbane chairman Andrew Wellington before the 2008 grand final hero Stuart Dew joined him. You couldn’t help but feel for McInnerney, who was beaming with a smile despite what would clearly be a bittersweet moment for the injured ruckman.

Player agent Paul Connors also proudly wondered about, congratulating some of those players he managed. “Now I feel like I honour her by playing my football in that manner and living my life in that manner. “ with around five minutes left when I came back on the field. I said the lads to enjoy the two minutes, I won’t say what else happened on the field but there were a couple of cheeky comments.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Darcy Wilmot and Will Ashcroft of the Lions celebrate during the 2024 AFL Grand Final match between the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. “Very surreal and raw.

“That might be a bit of a stretch, but you never know, we’ve got such a young core group with so much energy. Hopefully we can get a few more, that’d be nice.”

