Brisbane Lions Triumph in Thrilling 2024 AFL Grand Final

Josh Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage celebrate on the final siren as Brisbane Lions defeat Sydney Swans in 2024 AFL grand final at the MCG.Josh Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage celebrate on the final siren as Brisbane Lions defeat Sydney Swans in 2024 AFL grand final at the MCG.

Twenty minutes after that game, Chris Fagan was remarkably calm and magnanimous. He rued late goals in the opening and second terms, and the extent to which they were beaten on both wings. But he was already selling a message of optimism to his players. “There’s lots of teams that have lost close grand finals that have gone on to win premierships in the ensuing years,” he said.

But a few months into this season, it was an increasingly hard sell. Player after player kept rupturing their ACL. There was lingering scuttlebutt over an off- season trip to America. After nine rounds, as Sydney roared to the top of the ladder, the Lions were 13th. Their accuracy was the worst in the league and GWS torched them on a cold Canberra night on Anzac Day.

