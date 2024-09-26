Brisbane Lions to Triumph Over Sydney Swans in Grand Final

Our tipsters give their expert predictions for the grand final and explain their picks. Plus, their tip for the Norm Smith Medal.The Swans have set the pace all season and remain the team to beat at the end. Yes, there was a six-match stretch in which they beat only North Melbourne, but it is the nature of modern footy that every team has lulls, and they haven’t lost since. They’re even, consistent, more rested and ready.

Chris Fagan has an excellent midfield, match-winners all across the ground, and no glaring weaknesses, plus the experience of playing in last year’s grand final.While Sydney have been in pole position, the Lions have the momentum and, most crucially, a more even spread of talent across the field and superior bookends – Joe Daniher and Harris Andrews. In comparison, the Swans have a greater reliance on a handful, especially Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner.

AFL Grand Final Brisbane Lions Sydney Swans Predictions

