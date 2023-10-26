Brisbane house prices: M2P Engineering mining equipment boss Adam Beswick, 40, pays $20.5m for the Queensland capital city’s most expensive home, Amity House in New Farm

The mystery buyer of Brisbane’s most expensive home, landmark riverfront estate Amity House, has emerged asThe Brisbane record was raised to $20.5 million when the historic abode sold in April. But updated settlement documents have only just revealed the mining industry entrepreneur is behind the sale.Mr Beswick bought Amity from the outgoing vendors, Brisbane architectin an off-market deal handled by Ray White Collective’s Matt Lancashire. Mr Lancashire could not be reached for comment.

The Welsby Street home, which is believed to be Brisbane’s last surviving 19th century riverfront abode, was built in 1892 for, a prominent businessman, politician, historian and sportsman. Mr Welsby was president of Queensland Rugby Union and began Brisbane Sailing Club, which later became the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

Amity House was kept in the Welsby family until the 1950s, when it was sold to sugar refinery CSR Ltd. In the 1980s, the Commonwealth government bought the property as the state’s principal naval residence, connected to the HMAS Moreton.Dempsey and his wife bought the riverfront in 1997 and converted it back into a family home. The couple had also previously sought approval to construct a six-storey apartment block in Amity House’s backyard, but the proposal was rejected in 2008. headtopics.com

The four-bedroom house features a wraparound verandah, decorative timber fretwork, stained-glass windows, a grand dining room, widow’s walk, 1.8-metre wide central hallway, terraced gardens and hedging, plus river walk access.

The new owner, Tasmanian-born Mr Beswick, 40, has a background in mining engineering. He has held previous senior roles at Capricorn Copper in Central Queensland, Glencore’s PASAR copper smelter in the Philippines and The Ernest Henry copper-gold operation near Cloncurry. headtopics.com

Mr Beswick’s current company, M2P engineering, sells construction and engineering equipment to Australian mines.The managing director is no stranger to New Farm, having sold a Queenslander on nearby Hawthorne Street for $2.35 million in December 2021, according to CoreLogic records.Brisbane’s previous record stood at $18.5 million, which was paid by mining billionaire

