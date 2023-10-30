Brisbane domestic airport’s $5b makeover begins this week

A massive $5 billion overhaul of Brisbane’s domestic airport terminal is now underway, driven by federal government requirements to upgrade Brisbane Airport security by the end of 2025.

The new plan adds 1700 car spaces to the airport car park because more people are choosing to drive and park at the airport rather than catch the Airtrain, cabs and ride-share vehicles. Construction of the new skywalk mezzanine will be complete by December 2025, while the terminal serves 60,000 people including passengers, workers, friends and families meeting passengers.

New mezzanine level connecting from carparks to the terminal giving a direct entrance for passengers who have already checked in with carry-on luggage;New departure gate lounges and bus connections;include upgrades to the Domestic Terminal, International Terminal and new Terminal 3. headtopics.com

The new system includes upgraded security, modern bag-tag readers and will allow the airport to shut down segments when there are no bags to process, saving energy and staff.Ten new food and beverage retailers have been selected for the domestic terminal.It also includes a 360-degree restaurant and area to have drinks and watch planes arrive and depart.Brisbane Airport Corporation plans to add 1700 extra cars paces to the P2 long stay and weekend stay car park.

Brisbane Airport Corporation still plans a third terminal (Terminal 3) running between the domestic terminal and new runway.The departure and retail sections of the domestic terminal, which opened in the lead-up to World Expo 88, will be modernised. headtopics.com

