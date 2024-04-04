Brisbane Coach Kevin Walters Won't Rush Reece Walsh's Return

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters won’t push for an early Reece Walsh return as the fullback’s replacement prepares for a reunion of sorts in Melbourne . Walsh sustained a facial fracture in the Broncos’ 34-12 round-three NRL loss to Penrith. The club subsequently said the representative fullback would miss between four and six weeks. But Walsh did not require surgery and is a noted quick healer and he has been training at Red Hill in custom headgear.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Storm in Melbourne, Walters wouldn’t commit to a round-six return against cross-town rivals the Dolphins, at least a week earlier than predicted. “When Reece is ready he’ll play again; that’s not up to me, that’s up to our medical staff,” he said. In his place Tristan Sailor has made a case for retention, the fullback bringing a different package to the table in the No.1. “He’s a very good, very smart footballer,” Walters said

Brisbane Coach Kevin Walters Reece Walsh Fullback Melbourne NRL Injury Return Tristan Sailor

