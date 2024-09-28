Brisbane celebrations interrupt John Longmire's post-match press conference

A nightmare AFL grand final day for Sydney coach John Longmire was made even worse when his post-match press conference was interrupted by the raucous sound of Brisbane’s celebrations next door. Longmire had only just sat down to face questions from the media after his side suffered a second grand final thumping in three years when he had to pause the press conference to allow the overbearing sound from next door pass.

John Longmire interrupted by Brisbane celebrations. “John, what’s your overriding emotion after that one today,” Longmire was asked first as he sat down. The coach started answering: “Ah, clearly disappointment. I don’t think we gave it our best shot compared to what we’ve been doing, and didn’t do what was required on the day.” That was all smooth until the second question came and Longmire had to stop. “Where do you think it go away from you, the game itself?” he was then asked.

