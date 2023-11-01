Bridget Archer addresses criticism for crossing Parliamentary floor

“I get some pretty unsavoury emails and social media correspondence from time to time but in terms of people that I see day to day it’s really not at that level,” she said. Liberal MP Bridget Archer has reflected candidly on the abuse she has received in the wake of becoming a household name of federal parliament for crossing the floor on a number of occasions. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think it’s worth pointing out I have actually supported the Coalition on recorded votes on more than 800 occasions as well. Proportionately, I’m supporting the Coalition 97 per cent of the time or something.

“I think people expect their elected representatives to think about what they’re sent there to do and how that affects their community and what the outcome of those decisions are going to be and that’s what I try to do.”

Ms Archer spectacularly crossed the floor about two weeks ago to vote against a motion put forward by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to call on the federal government to back a royal commission into child abuse in remote Indigenous communities

Mr Dutton told 2GB host Ray Hadley he didn’t understand why Ms Archer crossed the floor, however refused to give away any details as to whether her position in the party was in jeopardy.

