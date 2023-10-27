: How does a human cell - too small to see with the naked eye - divide and reproduce to ultimately become a human body made up of more than 30 trillion cells?
"The drama is in the first month, the remaining eight months of pregnancy are mainly lots of growth," said Jacob Hanna, a professor of stem cell biology and embryology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.
Hanna said they were the most accurate models developed so far and, unlike those created by other teams, no genetic modification had been made to turn on the genes necessary to generate the different types of cells, only chemical nudges."But you see the architecture, you start also seeing very fine details," Hanna said.
At the stage equivalent to day seven, the synthetic human embryo models were aggregates of about 120 cells, together measuring some 0.01 millimetre across.Hanna and his team say the models faithfully emulate the way an early embryo gains all the structures it needs to begin its transformation into a fetus.
However, only one per cent of the aggregated cells went on to self-organise into an embryo-like structure. However, 14 days is an important milestone because it is when permitted lab research on cultured human embryos routinely ends. headtopics.com
"People think immediately we're trying to, you know, replace pregnancy or gestation with this embryo model, but it's really not, not only is it not the goal but also I don't think it's ever going to be possible," he said.
The goal was to find out "are they susceptible to these drugs that we know are going to be toxic to the early embryo and then can we use (the embryo model) to screen drugs we actually don't know about?" she said.