Breakout bestseller Lessons in Chemistry was destined for a Hollywood makeover

Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott in Apple TV’s adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ book Lessons in Chemistry.’s ingredients make it an attractive TV proposition. It’s built around a strong, smart and spirited heroine who battles discrimination and adversity. It has a romcom thread involving the disarming union of two gifted outcasts. The period setting allows for an exploration of the values of the era, as well as potentially eye-catching production and costume design.
A flashback then reveals how she got to that studio, having escaped the hostile environment of the Hastings Research Institute, where she was misemployed as a lowly lab tech. She’s clearly the smartest person in the room, yet the men around her are condescending, exploitative and often casually insulting. Meanwhile, the other women just don’t get her: she’s not interested in hooking a husband or winning the company’s beauty pageant.
However, the drama really comes alive when the romcom element kicks in and Elizabeth meets Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), who’s as much of a loner and an outcast at Hastings as she is, albeit for different reasons. A vaunted Nobel Prize contender, he’s afforded a latitude that the lesser chemists can only dream about, and his colleagues are envious.
The most significant shift from the novel comes with the portrayal of a neighbour. In the book, she’s a down-trodden middle-aged woman who becomes a babysitter and then a friend for Elizabeth. In the series, it’s Harriet (Aja Naomi King), a young Black mother, doctor’s wife and community activist.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: _TCglobal | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕