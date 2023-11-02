BREAKING: Aussies rocked by shock blow as Marsh leaves WC immediately

The 32-year-old, who flew out of India on Wednesday, will not play Saturday evening’s blockbuster match against England in Ahmedabad. A timeline on his return has not been confirmed, Cricket Australia revealed in a statement.

It leaves Australia with 13 players to choose from for this weekend’s contest at Narendra Modi Stadium afterdue to concussion protocols, having fallen off a moving golf cart on Monday. Marsh, who has scored 225 runs at 37.50 during the World Cup campaign, will presumably be replaced in the ODI starting XI by fellow West Australian Cameron Green, while Steve Smith is expected to return to his preferred position at No. 3.

Australia, currently third on the World Cup standings, has won four consecutive matches after a slow start to their campaign.Australia's Mitchell Marsh. Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP

