BREAKING: Aussie cricket captain ruled out of WBBL after bloody dog encounter

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League after undergoing surgery on her finger last week.following a “gory” altercation with her two Staffordshire bull terriers, Misty and Millie. Thankfully for the Australian captain, there was no bone or tendon damage.

However, the Sixers confirmed on Friday afternoon that Healy would not recover before the WBBL concludes in early December.“This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers,” Healy said in a statement.“I’ll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition.

“I’ll enjoy being able to watch the WBBL from afar as the tournament continues to go from strength to strength.”Head expected to cop bouncer barrage in India “My right index finger took a bit of a battering … when I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife,” Healy said. headtopics.com

“They’re probably worse for wear than I was. But we’re all friends, we all sat on the couch together last night and debriefed the situation, so we’re all getting along fine.” The Sixers, who topped the WBBL ladder last summer, started their ninth campaign with a trio of losses to the Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

The ladies in magenta will next face the Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval on Saturday, with the first ball scheduled for 12pm AEDT.

