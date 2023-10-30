Breakdancing to Debut at 2024 Olympic Games

Breakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 Olympic Games, although the sport won’t feature in Los Angeles four years later, with cricket one of several new sports included.

Breakdancing has grown in popularity over the years and will make its Olympic debut in 2024 to attract younger viewers. Picture: Pauline Ballet/Getty Images But that won’t kill the buzz for Rachael “Raygun” Gunn and Jeff “J Attack” Dunne who won their individual b-girl and b-boy events at the Oceania Championships on Saturday in Sydney.

Gunn, a university lecturer, defeated Molly Chapman 2-1 in a best-of-three final at Sydney’s Town Hall and will head to the Olympics as a realistic medal chance given her vast experience having represented Australia at the world championships. headtopics.com

It was smooth sailing for Dunne, who blitzed his rivals in the semi-finals and then pulled out all the tricks in the final, with the teenager doing more than enough to book his spot on the team for Paris.

The 2024 Games will feature two events – solo b-boy and b-girl battles – with 16 competitors from across the world taking part in each. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has booked her spot in the breaking team for the Paris Olympics. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images headtopics.com

Breaking made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Youth Games in Argentina and has been added to the Paris schedule on the back of its growing popularity among younger athletes. There’s a chance more Australians could still qualify for the breaking team, with Olympic qualifier events to take place overseas next year.Olympic swimming gold medallist Kyle Chalmers has made a shock admission as he prepares for next year’s Paris Games.The first of hundreds of Australian Olympic team members has been confirmed for the Paris Games, but uncertainty surrounds her event.

Brisbane Airport begins $5 billion makeover to improve usability, sustainability, capacity ahead of Olympic GamesFaster security screening, 10 additional dining options and a new restaurant with a 360-degree view: Here's a look at Brisbane Airport's $5b upgrade. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

The AFL young guns already on club radars for 2024 trade raidsAFLW: Adelaide have secured a top two spot after a dramatic win over North Melbourne. Read more ⮕

What time is the Matildas game tonight? Here's what you need to know about the Tillies' next Olympic qualifierThe Matildas will face off against the Philippines tonight in Perth, chasing a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . Read more ⮕