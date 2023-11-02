Brazil militarises key ports and borders to ‘suffocate’ organised crime

A police officer aims his weapon during a police operation against organised crime in the Mare Complex of Rio de Janeiro on October 9.The country will mobilise 3600 members of the army, navy and air force to increase patrols and monitor the international airports in Rio and Sao Paulo, as well as two maritime ports in Rio and Sao Paulo’s Santos port, the busiest in Latin America — and a major export hub for cocaine.

The deployment is part of a broader plan that includes increasing the number of federal police forces in Rio, improving cooperation between law enforcement agencies and boosting investment in state-of-the-art technology for intelligence gathering.

State and federal authorities have said recently they want to “suffocate” militias by going after their financial resources. Police clear a street barricade illegally installed at the Mare Complex neighbourhood in Rio on October 9.Rio’s public security problems go back decades, and any federal crackdown on organised crime needs to be supported by a far-reaching plan, the fruits of which might only be seen years from now, according to Rafael Alcadipani, a public security analyst and professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo.

“The federal government is being rushed into this due to previous lack of action,” said Alcadipani. “The government is trying, but the chance of this not working is huge ... This is an emergency plan, something being done last minute as though it were a problem that arose just now, but it isn’t.

