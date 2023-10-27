Brand new wedding dresses $300 each at Vinnies op shop

S﻿t Vincent De Paul op shops are hosting their first bridal exhibition after receiving a large donation of wedding dresses.

Vinnies Waverley, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, has collected all new and pre-loved donated gowns into one store, which opened at 9.30am today. Brand-new dresses are priced at $300, while pre-loved gowns will start at $50. The recommended retail prices of the dresses are between $1700 to $4500.S﻿t Vincent De Paul op shops are hosting their first bridal exhibition. (Nine)

﻿Thrift shoppers can also find accessories for their big day at the store, as well as shoes, bridesmaid dresses and suits for grooms and groomsmen. The charity said the exhibition was a "one-stop shop" for brides looking to plan a wedding on a budget.Continue reading headtopics.com

