Brand image expert warns reputation of Coles and Woolworths may be beyond repair after damning ACCC allegations

The chain stores allegedly held prices on common items for between six months and a year before shortly hiking the cost by at least 15 per cent and then listing the item as on sale at either the products’ long-term average or above this. The scandal caught the attention of brand image expert Dave Levett, the founder and managing director of marketing agency Murmur Group, who was asked what the supermarket giants needed to do to earn back the public’s support.“The scepticism that consumers have towards Coles and Woolworths now is far greater than both of these brands have encountered in a generation.”

Mr Levett warned that Coles and Woolworths' respective reputations may be beyond repair. Picture: Supplied “Woolworths and Coles were both … Australia’s most trusted brands a number of years ago and that has been hit dramatically in the last 12 months,” he said.“I don’t know what they would do from here to get back into that top 10 list.”

“Woolworths positions as ‘The Fresh Food People’ whereas Coles’ whole slogan is about ‘Down Down’,” he said, adding Coles' emphasis on its sales were critical with these allegations.

Coles Woolworths ACCC Misleading Sales Brand Image Reputation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

ACCC sues Coles, Woolworths over allegedly misleading discountsI﻿n separate proceedings, the watchdog claims both supermarkets misled shoppers with prices for hundreds of products.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

ACCC sues Coles and Woolworths over allegations of ‘illusory’ discounts on common productsCompetition watchdog alleges supermarkets briefly increased prices on hundreds of products before placing them in discount promotions

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

ACCC launches action against Coles and WoolworthsSarah Ferguson presents Australia's premier daily current affairs program, delivering agenda-setting public affairs journalism and interviews that hold the powerful to account. Plus political analysis from Laura Tingle.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »