Brand image expert warns reputation of Coles and Woolworths may be beyond repair after damning ACCC allegations
The chain stores allegedly held prices on common items for between six months and a year before shortly hiking the cost by at least 15 per cent and then listing the item as on sale at either the products’ long-term average or above this. The scandal caught the attention of brand image expert Dave Levett, the founder and managing director of marketing agency Murmur Group, who was asked what the supermarket giants needed to do to earn back the public’s support.“The scepticism that consumers have towards Coles and Woolworths now is far greater than both of these brands have encountered in a generation.”
Mr Levett warned that Coles and Woolworths' respective reputations may be beyond repair. Picture: Supplied “Woolworths and Coles were both … Australia’s most trusted brands a number of years ago and that has been hit dramatically in the last 12 months,” he said.“I don’t know what they would do from here to get back into that top 10 list.”
“Woolworths positions as ‘The Fresh Food People’ whereas Coles’ whole slogan is about ‘Down Down’,” he said, adding Coles' emphasis on its sales were critical with these allegations.
