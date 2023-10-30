Branching out: West Australian cattle station launches ‘dingo tours’

A few times while transporting his stressed and carsick new dingo pups 4500 kilometres across the country in a campervan, cattle farmer David Pollock could have been forgiven for wondering if he had bitten off more than he could chew.
But Steve and Eulalia are healthy, happy and a huge part of the ever-expanding Wooleen Station, which is now as much a tourist destination and sustainability case study as an agricultural operation. Wooleen, halfway between Perth and Exmouth in the Murchison, is one of 285 stations in Western Australia’s Southern Rangelands.Since they have allowed wild dingoes to return to their property they have relieved grazing pressure on their land alongside like-minded farmers in NSW and Queensland.
This work attracted Zali Jestrimski, who had worked with the Australian Dingo Foundation in Victoria, and saw an opportunity to further her research.Jestrimski began to give talks to visitors about the role dingoes played at Wooleen. And when back in Victoria for a visit, she became aware of a problem at the Australian Dingo Foundation. headtopics.com
Two dingo pups at the sanctuary, bred for the Adelaide Zoo, had been left homeless when the zoo ended up unable to take them.Jestrimski suggested to the Pollocks that they turn their dingo talks into dingo encounters by providing a home and a job for the two eight-month-old pups.
“It was a big undertaking, but we decided it fitted with our mission and our values and the future of the rangelands,” Pollock said.But the Pollocks were told that putting these timid puppies on a plane would traumatise them irreversibly, and the only ethical option was driving.Bureaucracy turned out to be merely an export permit and an encounter with the Border Force – who were so excited all they wanted to know was if they could take pictures with Steve and Eulalia. headtopics.com