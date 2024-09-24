Boy, 11, Fights For Life After Stolen Car Crash Involving Truck

An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a teenage girl allegedly got behind the wheel of a stolen car before colliding with a truck in the state’s north.

Cody Love was in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday following the crash at Shepparton East.Victoria Police said a stolen Holden Cruze collided with a truck at an intersection in the town about 3.30pm on Monday. Cody and a 15-year-old boy who was also in the car were flown to The Royal Children’s Hospital. The 15-year-old was in a stable condition on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly behind the wheel. She sustained upper and lower body injuries in the crash and was taken to Goulburn Valley Health, where she was later discharged.Cody’s sister, Skye Love, confirmed with a “heavy heart” that the boy remained in an induced coma due to bleeding on the brain.

In a post to Gofundme, she said he had a fractured skull and a broken femur following the “traumatic event”.“He also has bruising on the back of his brain and the doctors are trying to control the swelling,” she said.Officers urged anyone with information to come forward.

Car Crash Stolen Vehicle Injury Child Australia

