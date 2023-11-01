Bowen Coking Coal preps $50m cash call

The deal is expected to be covered at launch by Bowen Coking Coal’s existing shareholders and mining specialists. It is backed by Crocodile Fund UK, Flannery family’s Illwella and Matt Latimore’s M Resources.

The company has said it is pursuing liquidity options as it works through its Burton complex. And on Wednesday, it upgraded its coal reserve estimate for the Lenton coal deposit – part of the Burton complex – by 18 per cent for marketable coal.

The raise comes just five months after Bowen tapped equity capital markets for $50 million at 17¢ a share.

