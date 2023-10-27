Bowdens Silver mine will shut down if heavy metal dust found in NSW community, inquiry hears

A mining boss has hit back at claims lead dust will contaminate the environment and poison residents living near a silver, lead, and zinc mine being built in New South Wales.The managing director of Bowdens Silver says claims lead dust from the mine will threaten public health are untrueThe planning authority defends its integrity in approving mining projects

"There's fundamentally no health issues resulting from this mine development," Bowdens Silver's managing director Anthony McClure told the inquiry. "There's nothing in those reports, and this is some of the best toxicologists, who are undertaking these studies, peer reviewed, then to NSW Health, then to EPA,' Mr McClure said.Mr McClure also said that if dust emissions did exceed the permissible level, the mine would take action.

Representatives from the mine's owner, Regis Resources, told the hearing about the ways it would mitigate any impacts on nearby landowners, such as offering air conditioning, water flushing systems and tree screens.McPhillamys gold project has been at the centre of questioning to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC), which approved the mine earlier this year. headtopics.com

The IPC's legal director James Innes gave evidence that the commission had faced certain allegations in the past. 'All hell broke loose': Dozens of homes lost in Queensland bushfires as storms ignite more blazes overnightBuyers of defective apartments allowed to break contracts, recoup deposits in 'quite radical' NSW first

