Boutique Music Festival Promoters Left Out in the Cold as Government Funds Larger Events

Promoters for a popular electronic music festival cancelled this year due to surging costs say boutique events such as their own could soon be gone for good after they missed out on cash included in an industry lifeline from the NSW government. Amid a growing number of abandoned or postponed events, it was revealed last week that large-scale music festivals across the state can share in $3 million in emergency funding assistance.

“They did say that decisions will now be able to be appealed, although we were also asked to do this last year and were immediately refused,” he said. NSW Police previously told 7NEWS.com.au it sets fees on a “not-for-profit” basis, aiming only to claw back the cost of personnel and resources used, and to ensure normal services to the community are maintained.

Music Festivals Funding NSW Government Boutique Events Electronic Music

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pop Music Has Always Been More Than Just The MusicThis article argues that pop music has never solely been about the music itself. It explores how visual imagery, from country stars' outfits to jazz musicians' mystique, has always played a crucial role in shaping public perception and defining the genre.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Long-running Outback music festival scrapped next yearO﻿rganisers of the logistically-demanding event, held in far west Queensland, say they need "to take a breather".

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Lost Paradise music festival investigating after Lyte Ticketing platform goes dark7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Foo Fighters pull out of Soundside Music Festival following Dave Grohl’s bombshell baby confession7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Another festival pulls the plug in major blow to music sceneThe Birdsville Big Red Bash has announced it will take a 'breather' in 2025 to allow their team to 'reset and recharge'.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

New Jersey family killed on drive back from music festival while son away at college7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »