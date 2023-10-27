Botanic Gardens of Sydney researchers conduct genetic testing to help save Hunter Valley river red gums

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onResearchers hope genetic testing can help restore river red gums in parts of eastern New South Wales, where they are endangered.

There were up to 20,000 hectares of the native eucalypt when European settlers arrived in Australia but a lot of that has been cleared, with about 100 hectares remaining. "This was part of a continuum of a much bigger population that was coming along the whole state," Mr Rossetto said.Mr Rossetto and his team of researchers are conducting a genetic diversity project, called Restore and Renew, to help bring the species back from the brink.

"Now that we are interested in trying to restore some of those populations, we have to make sure we do it in the most resilient, self-sustaining way."Genetic diversity is the range of different inherited traits within a species. headtopics.com

"Genetic diversity is as important for natural populations of plants and animals as it is in our crops," she said.Researchers are concerned inbreeding within the Hunter's isolated population is reducing its genetic diversity.

The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is working with Local Land Services (LLS) to make findings available online. Seeds gathered from northern catchments such as the Namoi River, where temperatures are already what they are expected to be in the Hunter under climate change, can be planted further south.Community groups, coal mining operations and local councils are looking to use findings from Restore and Renew to guide future plantings. headtopics.com

"We need to know more about what we've got before it's gone so we've got a chance to protect it and preserve it," Mr Taylor said.Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Laurie Perry said he had been working to increase the use of Indigenous land management practices, such as cultural burning, in the Hunter.

Read more:

abcnews »

‘Their plight has never been heard’: Thousands pray for Palestine in Flagstaff GardensZak Ali, who travelled to the CBD from Dandenong for the public Friday prayer, said he no longer believed in Australia’s political system. Read more ⮕

Santos-linked company buys land on controversial Hunter Gas Pipeline route, fuelling landholder tensionAlong the route of Santos's controversial pipeline farmers opposed to the project suddenly noticed survey pegs. When they did a title search they found some familiar names — the directors of the company negotiating land access for Santos. Read more ⮕

Sydney turns over a new leaf and says goodbye to much-maligned plane treesTrees once described as ‘about as much use to our wildlife as concrete posts’ to gradually be phased out in favour of more drought-tolerant plants Read more ⮕

Sydney W Hotel sets new industry benchmark as high as its infinity poolThe glittering opening of the new $1 billion W Hotel in Sydney’s Darling Harbour signals to operators what offerings are needed to entice guests that want an “experience holiday”. Read more ⮕

Traveller Letters: Sydney Airport is a shambles“Three of the four passport machines were not working, with people asked to line up in front of the machines while the staff got someone to fix them.” Read more ⮕

Traveller Letters: Sydney Airport is a shambles“Three of the four passport machines were not working, with people asked to line up in front of the machines while the staff got someone to fix them.” Read more ⮕