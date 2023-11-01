Boris Johnson ‘unbelievably bullish’ over Covid, top civil servant tells inquiry

Helen MacNamara, who was deputy cabinet secretary at the time, also said that Johnson did not understand the basic science behind the disease.Of the “bullish” early mood among Johnson and others, she said in a witness statement: “This in itself was not a new thing, but it seemed even more so than usual. We were going to be world-beating at conquering Covid-19 as well as everything else.”

Asked to explain this statement during her appearance at the UK Covid-19 inquiry today, she said: “It was striking that something that I felt personally was obviously deeply worrying, that there was a sort of de facto assumption that we were going to be great without any of the hesitancy or questioning or that sort of behind-closed-doors bit of government, which isn’t about saying ‘everything’s smashing and going brilliantly’, but actually being a bit more reflective and checking that...

MacNamara went on to recount the “explosion” that took place in March 2020 when she and other officials realised the lethal threat posed by the virus and the enormity of what the government would have to do to mitigate the risks.

She confirmed as accurate an account by Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top adviser, that she had walked into the prime minister’s study and told Cummings and others on 13 March 2020: “I have come through here to the prime minister’s office to tell you all that I think we are absolutely fucked. I think this country is heading for disaster. I think we are going to kill thousands of people.

