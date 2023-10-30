Bookmakers want answers over allegedly missing funds invested by law firm

Almost $2 million has allegedly gone missing from a fund established to protect Victorian bookmakers from defaulting on gambling debts – days before the biggest events on the spring racing calendar, including the Melbourne Cup.

The Victorian Bookmakers’ Association oversees a $10 million fund on behalf of its members, with about 20 per cent loaned out by a Melbourne law firm to first mortgagees.VBA board member Mark Samperi confirmed that $1.8 million had been invested with the law firm, which was meant to lend the money to private borrowers and secure it against mortgages. That money is now allegedly missing.

Samperi said the law firm had been asked by the VBA on Sunday evening to provide an explanation of the allegedly missing funds. He said the VBA would await their response before deciding whether to notify the Legal Services Commission. headtopics.com

“It has always been documented, audited and reported to all of our members and only represents about 20 per cent of the total funds held by the VBA,” Samperi told“If it turns out this money is missing, it only represents a fraction of our total funds, and I can assure everyone that we can well and truly meet all our guarantee obligations.”

He said an email would be sent to all members of the Victorian Bookmakers’ Association on Monday afternoon. “We have requested information from the law firm about the whereabouts of our money, and we are waiting for their response,” he said. headtopics.com

The law firm involved in the alleged disappearance of the funds has been contacted for comment, but has yet to respond.

Regional Victorian towns capitalise on mountain biking as participation skyrocketsMountain biking is now more popular than fishing, and rugby league and union combined. More regional towns are seeing how they could benefit. Read more ⮕

‘Thread of anti-freedom’: Sky News host criticises Victorian ‘cultural police’Sky News host James Morrow says there are calls to bolster the “cultural police” in Victoria. Mr Morrow says the cultural police “would have the right to enter people’s private property,” including farms and houses in Victoria, “without the owner’s permission”. Read more ⮕

Melbourne sobering centre facing delays ahead of Victorian public drunkenness overhaulThe opening of a 20-bed sobering up facility designed to complement changes to Victoria's public drunkenness laws is running behind schedule, with just over a week until the reforms come into effect. Read more ⮕

The teens are in trouble: How Victorian children are faring after lockdownsIn this series focusing on the wellbeing of pre-schoolers, school and tertiary students, The Age explores what children and young people need to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Read more ⮕

‘Bureaucratic bungle’: Victorian council suggests a 30cm limit on grassThe proposed bylaws would also allow the South Gippsland shire to ask landholders to remove ‘unsightly’ scrap metal and machinery Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕