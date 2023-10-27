Joe’s Seafood is about as storied as a Washington restaurant can get. Its clientele stretches across both sides of the congressional aisle. The campaign to re-elect Steve Scalise, the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives, once spent $US38,300 on crab, steak and wine at the diner in just over a year. And it is Joe Hockey’s favourite restaurant.

Hockey, who has three children and lives in Sydney, is now the president of investment and advisory firm Bondi Partners. His wife, former investment banker Melissa Babbage, is the consultancy’s chief financial and operating officer.

“He says, ‘Right, weather’s terrible, let’s go in and get some clam chowder. We’ll play this hole, this will be the decider.’ I sunk a 40-foot putt to win the hole. And he laughed, but he wouldn’t sign my card. If you play with Bill Clinton or any of the others, they’ll sign it. Clinton wrote me a whole love letter on the scorecard, but Trump, he doesn’t like losing.” headtopics.com

The next presidential election is next year, and from here, a re-run of the race between Joe Biden and Trump looks likely. The most recent polls show the former president is easily Hockey says the last matter – the removal of documents which, according to the indictment, included details about nuclear weapons, spy satellites and the military – is really serious. Since our lunch, Anthony Pratt has also been

“The worst thing that Donald Trump can ever say about anyone is that they are the loser. That is his go-to word to defame and destroy. That’s the end of the line. So when he became the loser, he couldn’t deal with it, he refused to accept it, even when there was such compelling evidence,” Hockey says of the January 6 riot, egged on by Trump, at the Capitol. headtopics.com

The oysters have come and gone. For a place that is called Clam Bar, we have curiously decided to stick to land-based protein. Another Coca-Cola.Hockey finds it hard to believe it’ll end up a rerun of 2020: Biden v Trump. “It’s been nearly 70 years since you’ve had the same two candidates against each other,” he says. That was 1952 and 1956, when Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated the Democratic Party candidate, Adlai Stevenson, with a bigger majority the second time.

