Bondi art installation pays tribute to Israeli hostages held in Gaza

There were 230 blue and white towels, each paired with a symbolic pair of thongs placed along the Pavilion Railing at North Bondi.A poster with a photo of each hostage was also placed beside each towel.

More than 200 hostages were taken by Hamas on October 7 after the militant group performed a surprise invasion of Israel.

GUARDIANAUS: Hamas reports clashes with Israeli troops deep inside Gaza as ground offensive expandsMilitant group claims to have targeted Israeli tanks with missiles in the south and north-west of Gaza Strip

9NEWSAUS: Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled southAn estimated 800,000 Palestinians have fled south, even though Israeli airstrikes have pounded the entirety of the besieged enclave.

9NEWSAUS: Israeli bombing destroys homes in Gaza residential neighborhoodThe Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that 20 homes were completely destroyed in the Israeli bombing that targeted a residential neighborhood in Jabalya. Hundreds of dead and injured people arrived at the hospital, with many still trapped under the rubble.

THEAGE: Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, IDF troops battle HamasFootage of the scene from Al-Jazeera TV showed at least four large craters where buildings once stood, amid a large swath of rubble surrounded by partially collapsed structures.

GUARDIANAUS: Dozens killed after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee campIsraeli military says it bombed Jabalia camp to target a key Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari

