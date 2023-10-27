Bombshell Kanye claims: ‘Kiss Hitler portrait’

rapper allegedly drew a swastika during his very first meeting with the brand in 2013 – one year before his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
“The Adidas employees, thrilled to get started, had arrayed sneakers and fabric swatches on a long table near a mood board pinned with images,” the report claimed. “But nothing they showed that day at the company’s German headquarters captured the vision Mr. West had shared.”
Kanye West allegedly drew a swastika in a 2013 meeting with Adidas. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP Yet the alleged incident was just the first of many antisemitic and sexually offensive comments West would allegedly make during his nearly 10-year tenure with the brand, the Insiders told the outlet that a few years later, the rapper allegedly "advised a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day."
Then in 2018, he reportedly admitted to paying a former Yeezy chief executive a seven-figure settlement after they “accused him of repeatedly praising the architect of the Holocaust.” Yet despite his alleged problematic and erratic behaviour, the company continued to work with him as they saw their profit margins continue to skyrocket.
In fact, regardless of his conduct, Adidas reportedly agreed to triple the rapper's guaranteed annual salary during contract negations in 2016. rapper in late 2022 after he went on numerous public antisemitic rants.