The square surrounding Bologna’s medieval “leaning tower” is to be closed off for “a few years” amid concerns that the 12th-century structure is tilting a little too precariously.

The Italian city’s mayor, Matteo Lepore, said the closure of Piazza di Porta Ravegnana was necessary in order to “save” the Garisenda tower. “We’re not intervening because we think it could collapse at any moment, we’re intervening because we want to make it safe and restore it,” he said.

The fate of the 48-metre-high Garisenda, which sits alongside the twice-as-high Asinelli tower, has been a topic of much discussion in the Emilia-Romagna city after scientists from the University of Bologna detected an anomalous increase in the tower’s oscillation. headtopics.com

The Garisenda, which left Charles Dickens spellbound during a visit to Bologna, slants at 4 degrees, compared with 3.9 degrees for Italy’s more famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. The slant is believed to be due to ground subsidence during the 14th century.

The tower is being monitored for cracks and sensors have been installed to track any shifting. Its foundations will be shored up with new materials to make the structure more secure. The Asinelli tower, which visitors are allowed to climb, has also been closed.Bologna council is establishing a special committee to oversee the Garisenda’s restoration. “I will seek the best possible professionalism, nationally and internationally … we will look for anyone who can help us,” Lepore said. headtopics.com

Giorgio Diritti, an actor and film director, said: “I’m worried from many perspectives, especially the fact that this news has come as a surprise. But how can it be a surprise if the tower has been monitored for years?” Diritti added that, if it came to it, he would be ready to go there “to hold the tower up”.

