Body wheeled away in search for killer

Since 7.40am, Friday, police teams have been searching for the body of Paul Thijssen, 24, who is wanted for questioning over Ms James’ death.

While the man has not been formally identified, authorities were seen transporting the body out of a blue forensics tent at about 3.30pm. Reading out a statement to NCA NewsWire inside their family home in Sydney’s south, Ms James’s dad Jamie said the family was “devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James”.

Police have put up a tent near the area where they were searching for Paul Thijssen. Picture: NewsWirePolice have been searching for her colleague and former lover Paul Thijssen since her death.Shortly before 11.30am, a crew of police rescue officers were seen descending into the rocks through a gully, with a stretcher filled with equipment and bottled water. headtopics.com

Police carry a stretcher of equipment on their way to retrieve a body found at the base of cliffs at Diamond Bay, Vaucluse. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Max Mason-Hubers Concerned residents from the affluent Sydney suburb gathered outside their multimillion-dollar homes on Friday morning as multiple police crews arrived on the scene.

The retrieval operation was impacted by the strong wind and rough surf around the area, with the Bureau of Meteorology releasing a strong wind warning for the Sydney coast line.Ms james’s body was been found in St Andrew’s Cathedral School Building next to Sydney Town Hall. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David SwiftOfficers believed that Mr Thijssen called them from the notorious spot “The Gap” to report that Ms James’s body would be found at the school. headtopics.com

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Body retrieved in Sydney’s east amid major search for Lilie James’ killerEmergency services have retrieved a body near The Gap in Sydney's east, amid a police search for the killer of young water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Ex-boyfriend called police to reveal location of Lilie James’ bodyNew details have emerged into the alleged murder of 21-year-old, Lilie James, who was found beaten to death at one of Sydney’s top high schools. Read more ⮕

Body found in waters near The Gap as police search for Lilie James’ killerA body has been found in Sydney's east, as a search continues for the man wanted by police after the death of 21-year-old water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕