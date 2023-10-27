Body wheeled away in search for killer

Since 7.40am, Friday, police teams have been searching for the body of Paul Thijssen, 24, who is wanted for questioning over Ms James’ death.
While the man has not been formally identified, authorities were seen transporting the body out of a blue forensics tent at about 3.30pm. Reading out a statement to NCA NewsWire inside their family home in Sydney’s south, Ms James’s dad Jamie said the family was “devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James”.
Police have put up a tent near the area where they were searching for Paul Thijssen. Picture: NewsWirePolice have been searching for her colleague and former lover Paul Thijssen since her death.Shortly before 11.30am, a crew of police rescue officers were seen descending into the rocks through a gully, with a stretcher filled with equipment and bottled water.
Police carry a stretcher of equipment on their way to retrieve a body found at the base of cliffs at Diamond Bay, Vaucluse. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Max Mason-Hubers Concerned residents from the affluent Sydney suburb gathered outside their multimillion-dollar homes on Friday morning as multiple police crews arrived on the scene.
The retrieval operation was impacted by the strong wind and rough surf around the area, with the Bureau of Meteorology releasing a strong wind warning for the Sydney coast line.Ms james's body was been found in St Andrew's Cathedral School Building next to Sydney Town Hall. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David SwiftOfficers believed that Mr Thijssen called them from the notorious spot "The Gap" to report that Ms James's body would be found at the school.