Body retrieved in Sydney’s east amid major search for Lilie James’ killer

Police confirmed the body of a man, yet to be formerly identified, had been pulled out of waters near Diamond Bay Reserve at Vaucluse about 12.15pm on Friday.

Local police, the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, Marine Area Command and Westpac Rescue helicopter worked for hours to recover the bodyPhotos taken from the scene showed part of the area cornered off with police tape as emergency crews carried out the major retrieval operation. Ms James was found dead in a gym bathroom at the private Sydney CBD school in the late hours of Wednesday evening. Picture: Facebook"The man has not been formally identified," police said.

It is understood the water polo teacher and Mr Thijssen had been dating for about five weeks before Ms James reportedly called off the romance in recent days. Police have retrieved the body of a man near The Gap at Vaucluse in Sydney's east. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Max Mason-Hubers headtopics.com

Emergency crews worked for hours to retrieve the body on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Max Mason-Hubers The pair were last seen together on Wednesday night at St Andrew's Cathedral School, where Thijssen had worked as a hockey coach.to the"vibrant" young woman.

In a statement on Friday, the family said they were"devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James".Bouquets of flowers have also been laid at St Andrew's Cathedral School, which was closed on Thursday and Friday. According to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Thijssen reportedly calledPolice then traced the call to The Gap at Vaucluse, where they found some of Mr Thijssen's belongings including a backpack. headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Ex-boyfriend called police to reveal location of Lilie James’ bodyNew details have emerged into the alleged murder of 21-year-old, Lilie James, who was found beaten to death at one of Sydney’s top high schools. Read more ⮕

Body found in waters near The Gap as police search for Lilie James’ killerA body has been found in Sydney's east, as a search continues for the man wanted by police after the death of 21-year-old water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Friends, family pay tribute to 'loving, beautiful' Lilie JamesAn outpouring of tributes have flowed for young water polo coach, Lilie James, who was tragically killed in the gymnasium bathroom of St Andrew&x27;s Cathedral school just before midnight Wednesday. Read more ⮕

‘Devastated and heartbroken’: Family of slain water polo coach Lilie James breaks silence7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Search resumes for Paul Thijssen following death of Lilie JamesPolice will resume their search in Sydney’s east for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s school. Read more ⮕

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕