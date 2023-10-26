Body found off Sydney cliffs as search resumes for Paul Thijssen

Police have found a body off the cliffs of Sydney’s eastern suburbs as they resume their search for Paul Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of 21-year-old Lilie James was discovered in the gym bathroom of a Sydney CBD private school.

James had been coaching students at the school on Wednesday afternoon and her family raised the alarm when she didn’t return home that night. Just before midnight, emergency services found her dead at the school with head wounds.

Fileman confirmed police attended a property in Vaucluse they believed was linked to the crime scene and were searching for Thijssen – who was a cricket and hockey coach for St Andrew’s – as officers sought to question him in relation to James’ death.James and Thijssen had been in a brief relationship in the weeks leading up to her death, a source close to the investigation said on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak. headtopics.com

The head of the school, Dr Julie McGonigle, told parents they would have many questions, but she did not have the authority to release further details.“I understand that this is a highly upsetting and concerning update, and I want to reiterate my support for our entire school community,” she said.

Thijssen, originally from the Netherlands, attended St Andrew’s from year 10 and graduated in 2017. After studying in the Netherlands he worked at his Sydney alma mater as a cricket and hockey coach and as an after-hours co-ordinator. headtopics.com

