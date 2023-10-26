Body found in waters near The Gap as police search for Lilie James’ killer

Police confirmed a body was discovered in waters near The Gap cliffs at Vaucluse just after 8am on Friday.

Lilie James, 21, was found dead in the bathroom at St Andrew's Cathedral School on Thursday. Picture: Facebook Police released a brief statement on Friday to confirm an operation is being conducted to retrieve the body from the area. "No further information is available at this time."on Kent Street in the Sydney CBD about midnight on Thursday.

It is understood Ms James ended her romance with Mr Thijssen in recent days and the pair had only started dating about five weeks ago. The development comes as police search for Lilie James' ex-boyfriend Paul Thijssen. Picture: LinkedIn headtopics.com

Police then traced the call to notorious suicide spot The Gap in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where they found some of his belongings including a backpack, the publication reported.

