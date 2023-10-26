Body found in water as police search for man wanted over death of Sydney school coach

NSW police in Vaucluse on Friday. They were working to retrieve a body from the water after water polo coach Lilie James was killed.NSW police in Vaucluse on Friday. They were working to retrieve a body from the water after water polo coach Lilie James was killed.A body has been found in the water below cliffs in Sydney’s eastern suburbs as the search continues for Paul Thijssen after the death of water polo coach Lilie James.

New South Wales police were at Diamond Bay in Vaucluse on Friday morning searching for Thijssen who has been missing since James’ body was discovered at a private school in Sydney’s CBD. In rough weather conditions, police confirmed at about 9am they were working “to retrieve a body” which was yet to be identified.

Police found James’ body in the gym bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral school on Bathurst and Kent streets just before midnight on Wednesday. They said it was a “confronting scene”.A friend of her family confirmed James’ identity. She was a university student and a water polo coach at the school. Police said they found her dead with serious head injuries and were treating her death as suspicious. headtopics.com

A second crime scene was established in Vaucluse at the Gap where police found “property associated with the homicide” about the same time they found James’ body. Thijssen is wanted for questioning in relation to the matter. He graduated from St Andrew’s in 2017 and has since worked there as a sports coach as well as an after-hours coordinator.NSW police superintendent Martin Fileman said on Thursday that James had been found with “serious head injuries” after officers received a call from someone who was concerned about her.

They were not looking for anyone else and did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the community. Thijssen was not known to police. On Thursday, Daniel Makovec, a friend of the James family, said in a statement: “Please respect the family’s privacy during this unimaginable period. The family has nothing more to say at this time.” headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Homicide detectives investigate after woman's body found at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolNSW Police say officers were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD over a concern for someone's welfare. A second crime scene has been set up in the city's eastern suburbs. Read more ⮕

Woman's body found on school grounds in Sydney's CBDJust before midnight, emergency services were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD. Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found in Sydney CBD school, death treated as suspiciousPolice were called to St Andrew’s Cathedral School in the CBD just before midnight on Wednesday. A second crime scene has been set up in Vaucluse. Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found at central Sydney school as police investigate ‘suspicious’ deathThe woman, who is yet to be formally identified, found at St Andrew’s Cathedral school after emergency services called just before midnight on Wednesday Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found on grounds of prestigious Sydney schoolA woman’s body has been found on the grounds of a prestigious school in Sydney’s CBD in a death police are treating as suspicious. Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found at school in Sydney’s CBDA woman's body has been found on the grounds of a prestigious co-educational private school in Sydney's CBD. Emergency services were called to St Andrew's Cathedral School on Kent Street just before midnight on Wednesday. Officers located the woman’s body and a crime scene was established. Read more ⮕